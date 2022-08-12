Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Royals.
Vaughn took Scott Barlow yard to lead off the ninth inning to tally his 12th homer of the season. It was also Vaughn's fifth multi-hit game in his last 10 starts, and he's maintained a .368 average with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored in that span. For the season, Vaughn has a .297/.347/.468 line across 377 plate appearances.
