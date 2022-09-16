Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Guardians.
Vaughn went back-to-back with Gavin Sheets in the second inning to tally his 16th homer of the season. He's now surpassed his home run total from 2021, though it took an extra 29 plate appearances for him to do so. Vaughn also has at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts, maintaining a .379 average with six RBI and three runs scored in that span. For the season, he has maintained a .290/.340/.460 line across 500 plate appearances.