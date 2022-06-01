Vaughn went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Vaughn took Kevin Gausman yard in the opening frame to record his sixth home run of the season. After his solo shot, Vaughn drove in an additional run on a single in the fifth inning. Across his last 10 games, Vaughn has delivered five multi-hit performances -- good for a .359 batting average -- with two home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored. Through 121 total plate appearances, he appears to be on the path to a breakout campaign by maintaining a .291/.339/.509 line.