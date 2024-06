Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 14-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Vaughn has hit safely in his last six games, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. He dealt with a sprained left ring finger to begin June, but it hasn't slowed him down since he was cleared to return. The first baseman is up to five homers on the year with 20 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and a .211/.275/.338 slash line through 233 plate appearances.