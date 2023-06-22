Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Vaughn has hit four homers over his last 11 games, going 10-for-43 (.233) in that span. All of those long balls have been solo shots. The 25-year-old hasn't been able to prop up his batting average much (.241), but his .761 OPS is a solid mark. Vaughn's added 11 homers, 44 RBI, 36 runs scored, 19 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 74 contests this season. With solid plate discipline (18.4 percent strikeout rate, 8.4 percent walk rate), he's got a decent chance to bounce back a bit over the rest of the season.