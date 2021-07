Vaughn went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBI in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Vaughn went deep in the fourth inning with a solo shot and then added a three-run blast off Cole Sulser in the sixth, giving him 10 long balls on the season. The first baseman snapped a drought of seven games without a homer and has now quietly assembled a three-game hitting streak, with two multi-hit games in the process.