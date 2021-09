Vaughn started in left field in place of an injured Eloy Jimenez (knee) and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Oakland.

Jimenez took a hard-hit foul ball off his knee while in the dugout during Tuesday's game and was eventually removed. In addition to Wednesday's start in left field, Vaughn moved there from right field after Jimenez left Tuesday night's game. Jimenez did not work out at all Wednesday, which suggests another day in left field for Vaughn on Thursday.