Vaughn went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

A meeting with Kansas City pitching has helped spark Vaughn's offense again. Over his last 16 games, he has eight multi-hit efforts and seven 0-fers. The first baseman has a career high in homers (19) and has added 72 RBI, four shy of matching his total from last year. He's maintained a solid .259/.317/.438 slash line through 130 contests.