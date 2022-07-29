Vaughn is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Athletics.
Vaughn is 3-for-20 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs since the All-Star break and will take a seat Friday versus Oakland. Yasmani Grandal will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Reese McGuire works behind the plate.
