Vaughn went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a three-run home run in Tuesday's spring game against Texas.

Vaughn lifted a first-inning, three-run homer off Kohei Arihara, his first long ball of Cactus League play. The 2019 third-overall draft pick also has three walks through his first two spring-training games. Vaughn is projected as the team's starting designated hitter, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com, and the rookie's plate approach and power potential appears ready for MLB.