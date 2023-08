Vaughn went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-1 win against the Yankees.

Vaughn gave Chicago an early lead with a two-run shot off Gerrit Cole in the second inning, and the Yankees never managed to catch up. The long ball extended Vaughn's modest hitting streak to five games, during which he has slashed .412/.412/.824 with a pair of homers and three RBI. The first baseman is up to 15 home runs on the campaign, two shy of the career-high mark he set last season.