Vaughn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Vaughn will once again be on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Nathan Eovaldi), opening up left field for Leury Garcia. The rookie had picked up starts in four of the White Sox's previous five games, so his playing time at least appears to be trending upward after he had been deployed in more of a part-time role in the first two weeks of the season.