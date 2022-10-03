site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Andrew Vaughn: Takes seat Monday
Vaughn isn't starting Monday against Minnesota.
Vaughn has hit just .067 with three RBI, a run, two walks and 10 strikeouts over his last 10 games, and he'll get a day off Monday. Mark Payton is taking over in left field and batting eighth.
