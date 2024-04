Vaughn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Royals, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Vaughn started the first 16 games of the season but has a .457 OPS and is 1-for-16 over his past four contests. Gavin Sheets will start at first base as Eloy Jimenez (adductor) is back from the injured list and at designated hitter.