Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Royals.

Vaughn went deep in the third inning to tally his 18th homer of the season, setting a new career-best mark. He's posted a near identical line to his 2022 campaign, though he has maintained his health to remain in the lineup regularly and improve his counting stats. Overall, Vaughn has settled into a slightly above-average hitter, maintaining a 103 wRC+ across 1,550 career plate appearances.