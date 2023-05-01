Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Rays.

The Rays led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but the White Sox managed to put together a seven-run inning, capped off by Vaughn's three-run blast to put an end to the team's nine-game losing streak. It was his second homer over the last three days, and he's now tallied at least a hit in six of his last seven games. Vaughn now sits at a slash line of .255/.358/.434 with three homers, 20 RBI, 12 runs and a 13:24 BB:K over 123 plate appearances.