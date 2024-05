The White Sox acquired Hoopii-Tuionetoa from the Rangers on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder/designated hitter Robbie Grossman.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa has allowed just one unearned run with a 16:4 K:BB over 12.1 innings with Double-A Frisco this season. The 23-year-old will presumably stick at the Double-A level with his new organization and report to Birmingham.