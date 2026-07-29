White Sox's Anthony Kay: Handed fifth loss

Kay (7-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The Bronx Bombers brought across three runs on two singles, two doubles and a wild pitch during the second inning, which was enough to saddle Kay with the loss. The left-hander has just one victory in his past eight appearances, though he's pitched well enough for a back-end starter during that span with a 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB. The major limiting factor is his workload, as he has failed to complete five frames in half of those outings and has done so 10 times in his 22 appearances this season.