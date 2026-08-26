Kay did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings.

Kay was hurt by the long ball, surrendering home runs to Jake Burger and Danny Jansen after previously going 13 consecutive starts without allowing multiple homers. The left-hander had also entered Tuesday having limited opponents to three or fewer earned runs in 11 straight outings, making the performance a rare stumble. Kay owns a 4.16 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 108:47 K:BB across 132 innings this season. He's scheduled to face the Astros in his next start Monday.