Kay didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

A Chase Meidroth error in the third inning opened the door for both runs against Kay, but the southpaw was still fairly sharp over 66 pitches (40 strikes). Kay hasn't worked five full innings in any of his last five outings, so he would likely need to come in behind an opener to have any chance of picking up his 10th win of the season, and his 7.06 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB in 21.2 innings over that stretch isn't particularly fantasy-friendly either. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road early next week in Kansas City.