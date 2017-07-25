Swarzak worked around a hit and a walk with two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his first career save Monday against the Cubs.

Swarzak was handed the save opportunity after a pair of uninspiring outings from the newly acquired Tyler Clippard, and although he put the tying run on base with two outs, the righty was able to strike out Wilson Contreras to end the game. While it was his first career save, Swarzak has been dominant this season, posting a 2.23 ERA to go along with a 1.03 WHIP, and he could be emerging as the White Sox arm to own for fantasy owners in need of saves.