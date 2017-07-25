Swarzak was traded to the Brewers for minor-league outfielder Ryan Cordell on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

It appears that the Brewers have found a short-term asset to plug into their leaky bullpen for the stretch run of the season. Swarzak currently holds a 2.23 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with the White Sox this season and should operate as one of the Brewers' better high-leverage relief arms.