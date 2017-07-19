Swarzak will shift into a setup role while Tyler Clippard gets the first shot at closer, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Swarzak could wind up getting a few opportunities to close here and there, but for the time being, Clippard will serve as the ninth-inning specialist. Besides a blown save on Saturday, Swarzak has been spotless from the mound recently, only allowing one earned run over his last 11.2 innings of work. He should figure to earn chances in high-leverage situations moving forward, and could leapfrog Clippard in the pecking order if the ex-Yankee continues to struggle.