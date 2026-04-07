The White Sox placed Hays (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Hays suffered a right hamstring strain while playing the outfield during Monday's game against the Orioles. The injury will shelve him until at least mid-April, though it could be longer, depending on the degree of the strain. Andrew Benintendi could see more action in left field while Hays is out, and Derek Hill, Tanner Murray and Dustin Harris are also options at the position for the White Sox.