The White Sox activated Hays (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Hays wound up missing three weeks of action with a right hamstring strain. The veteran outfielder was serving as the team's primary left fielder before getting hurt, but with Sam Antonacci getting an opportunity at that position, Hays could shift over to right field, which would eat into the playing time of Everson Pereira. The White Sox will keep the hot-hotting Pereira in the lineup over Hays for Monday's series opener versus the Angels, who will send right-hander Jack Kochanowicz to the bump.