Slater went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-1 victory over the Tigers.

He doubled for the second consecutive game Tuesday. A torn right meniscus kept Slater out for much of April and May, but he has been excellent when available. Over 35 at-bats this season, the 32-year-old is hitting .286/.342/.571 with six extra-base hits.