White Sox's Austin Slater: Enjoys perfect day at the plate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slater went 2-for-2 with a single, double, a RBI, two walks and two runs scored during Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Slater collected multiple hits for the second straight game and now has five hits over his last four games after going hitless in eight games in a row before. He's made just 69 plate appearances this season, but over that sample size, the 32-year-old has a .771 OPS which would be his best number over a full season since 2022.
More News
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Collects two hits in win•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Pops second homer in rare start•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Back from IL•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Undergoes surgery•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Suffers torn meniscus•