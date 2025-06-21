Slater went 2-for-2 with a single, double, a RBI, two walks and two runs scored during Friday's 7-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Slater collected multiple hits for the second straight game and now has five hits over his last four games after going hitless in eight games in a row before. He's made just 69 plate appearances this season, but over that sample size, the 32-year-old has a .771 OPS which would be his best number over a full season since 2022.