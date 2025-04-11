Slater is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Red Sox on Friday.
Slater was slated to start in right field and bat third, but Brooks Baldwin will take his place instead. It's unclear why Slater was scratched from the lineup, but more clarity could be given by the White Sox following Friday's game.
More News
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: May be stuck in platoon•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Not starting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Pops first homer•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Makes return to spring lineup•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Sidelined 2-to-3 weeks•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Late scratch with strained oblique•