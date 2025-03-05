White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that Slater (oblique) is expected to be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Slater was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics due to the oblique injury, and follow-up imaging has confirmed a strain. Venable isn't ruling out Slater for Opening Day, but with the White Sox's first game just three weeks away, the veteran outfielder will likely face an uphill battle to avoid a stint on the injured list. Slater is expected to play primarily against left-handers for the White Sox this season.
