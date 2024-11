The White Sox agreed to a major-league contract with Slater on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

There's no word yet on the terms, but it figures to be a modest, one-year contract. Slater slashed just .188/.310/.231 against left-handed pitching in 2024 but is a career .271/.364/.429 hitter versus southpaws. He'll likely serve in a short-side platoon role in Chicago, perhaps in right field with the left-handed hitting Dominic Fletcher.