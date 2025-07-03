White Sox's Austin Slater: Two XBH against Kershaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slater went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a triple and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Slater tripled in his first at-bat against Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday, and then tagged Kershaw for a go-ahead two-run home run in the third inning. The long ball was Slater's third of the campaign (93 plate appearances), officially surpassing his 2024 total of two homers in 212 plate appearances. In his last 10 games, Slater is 9-for-30 (.300) with seven runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K.
