Voth signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday and received an invitation to spring training, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Voth will return to the United States to audition for the White Sox after spending 2025 in Japan, where he posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 130 innings. The 33-year-old righty owns a 4.70 ERA in his seven-year MLB career, but he could still capture a spot in Chicago's Opening Day bullpen with a strong spring.