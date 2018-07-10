White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back on disabled list
Garcia was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring Tuesday.
Gacria missed time with the same issue earlier in the season and ended up being out for 55 games. He had done quite well since coming off the disabled list, hitting .333 with an 1.130 OPS and eight homers in 17 games, but the rebuilding White Sox elected to shut him down again in order to not risk further long-term damage. The placement was retroactive to July 9, so Garcia could miss just five games and return right away after the All-Star break. Ryan LaMarre was called up in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted due to hamstring tightness•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers for second consecutive game•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Slugs eighth homer•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Raking despite tight hammy•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Playing through hamstring issue•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Grooving since return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....