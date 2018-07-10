White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Back on disabled list

Garcia was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring Tuesday.

Gacria missed time with the same issue earlier in the season and ended up being out for 55 games. He had done quite well since coming off the disabled list, hitting .333 with an 1.130 OPS and eight homers in 17 games, but the rebuilding White Sox elected to shut him down again in order to not risk further long-term damage. The placement was retroactive to July 9, so Garcia could miss just five games and return right away after the All-Star break. Ryan LaMarre was called up in a corresponding move.