White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Cleared to take dry swings
Garcia (thumb) has been cleared to begin light bat grips and dry swings, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news, and Garcia will hopefully be cleared to hit in the coming days if all goes well with his dry swings. Manager Rick Renteria has preached patience with Garcia multiple times already during his rehab process, so the White Sox will likely continue to move him along slowly.
