White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could be back Tuesday
Garcia (thumb) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria suggested that Garcia, who was able to take batting practice Friday, wouldn't necessarily require a rehab assignment before being activated, which would shorten the timetable for his return. The club will presumably reevaluate Garcia on Tuesday morning before determining if he'll be an option later that evening for the series opener with the Astros, or if a brief rehab assignment is a more desirable course of action. With Garcia's return seemingly imminent, fantasy owners who were debating whether or not to cut him in order to pick up a outfield option are probably best off holding on to him at this time.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Takes BP on Friday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Cleared to take dry swings•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Scheduled to travel with team•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lands on disabled list•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Homers twice in Sunday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...