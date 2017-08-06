White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Could be back Tuesday

Garcia (thumb) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list as soon as Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria suggested that Garcia, who was able to take batting practice Friday, wouldn't necessarily require a rehab assignment before being activated, which would shorten the timetable for his return. The club will presumably reevaluate Garcia on Tuesday morning before determining if he'll be an option later that evening for the series opener with the Astros, or if a brief rehab assignment is a more desirable course of action. With Garcia's return seemingly imminent, fantasy owners who were debating whether or not to cut him in order to pick up a outfield option are probably best off holding on to him at this time.