White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Cranks solo shot

Garcia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rangers.

Garcia recorded his lone hit Saturday in the seventh inning, launching a Jesse Chavez offering over the center field wall for his fourth home run of the season. Since returning from the disabled list on June 22, Garcia has reached base safely in all of eight of his starts and has recorded four extra-base hits, including three home runs.

