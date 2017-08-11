Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Day off Friday

Garcia is not in Friday's lineup against the Royals.

Garcia will receive a day off following three straight starts since returning from the DL (thumb) on Tuesday. In his place, Leury Garcia slides over to right while Nicky Delmonico draws the start in left.

