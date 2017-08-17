White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Day-to-day with wrist soreness

Garcia was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to a sore left wrist and he is considered day-to-day, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

He was a late scratch ahead of first pitch Thursday for an undisclosed issue, but the team has since announced that Garcia is battling a wrist issue. While the ailment is not expected to sideline Garcia for long, the White Sox could be cautious and give him the time he needs to get his wrist back to 100 percent. With that, Alen Hanson could pick up some starts in the interim.