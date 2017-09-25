White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Drives in three Sunday

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Garcia got his day off to a strong start with a two-run homer in the opening frame and added an RBI double in the seventh inning before coming around to score later in that frame. He hadn't driven in a run since piling up seven RBI on Sept. 14 but snapped out of that funk here while batting third in the order. This effort raised Garcia's season line to .331/.379/.504.