White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Drives in two vs. Tigers

Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a walk and a run scored Sunday against Detroit.

Garcia plated a pair of runs in the third inning on a single to left-center field. He finished the weekend series having gone 4-for-17 with three RBI and one walk over four games. After putting together a stellar season a year ago (.330 average with 18 homers and 80 RBI), Garcia has certainly taken a step back at the dish in 2018, as he's hitting just .235 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI through 69 games.

