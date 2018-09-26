White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Establishes new HR benchmark
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Indians.
Garcia gave the White Sox an early lead with a first-inning homer, his 19th of the season and a new career high. He announced prior to the game that he's been playing with knee pain all season and has planned surgery for October. The injury caused him to miss nearly half the season and, while regression from his breakout 2017 campaign was expected, the knee pain was a contributing factor in his disappointing slash line in 2018. He has one more arbitration-eligible year and could return for 2019. The White Sox are expected to promote Eloy Jimenez to the major-league club at some point in 2019, but there's still room for a capable hitter like Garcia.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Knee surgery scheduled for early October•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Takes seat Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Not starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Matches career high in homers•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Goes deep vs. Baltimore•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Situated on bench for series opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...