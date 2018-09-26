White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Establishes new HR benchmark

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Indians.

Garcia gave the White Sox an early lead with a first-inning homer, his 19th of the season and a new career high. He announced prior to the game that he's been playing with knee pain all season and has planned surgery for October. The injury caused him to miss nearly half the season and, while regression from his breakout 2017 campaign was expected, the knee pain was a contributing factor in his disappointing slash line in 2018. He has one more arbitration-eligible year and could return for 2019. The White Sox are expected to promote Eloy Jimenez to the major-league club at some point in 2019, but there's still room for a capable hitter like Garcia.

