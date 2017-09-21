Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with stomach discomfort

Garcia was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Astros due to stomach discomfort, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.

Garcia was 0-for-1 with a strikeout before Alen Hanson came on to replace him in right field. His status for Thursday's series finale is up in the air, but Hanson and Willy Garcia are options to collect starts in his place if he's forced to miss any action.

