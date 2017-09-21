White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Exits with stomach discomfort
Garcia was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Astros due to stomach discomfort, Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago reports.
Garcia was 0-for-1 with a strikeout before Alen Hanson came on to replace him in right field. His status for Thursday's series finale is up in the air, but Hanson and Willy Garcia are options to collect starts in his place if he's forced to miss any action.
More News
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Lifted early Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has historic night Thursday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Streaking in September•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Goes yard Saturday•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Swats first homer in weeks•
-
White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Prevents shutout Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...