White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Expected back after All-Star break

Garcia (hamstring) is expected to be ready to return after the All-Star break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While he missed 55 games with a hamstring strain earlier this year, this issue is believed to be less serious, hence the short timetable. Daniel Palka should continue to fill in for Garcia in right field through the All-Star break.

