White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Gets breather Thursday
Garcia is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Garcia will get the day off after starting six straight games in right field, going 11-for-22 (.500) over that stretch. Leury Garcia will slide over to right field in his stead, opening a spot for Nicky Delmonico to start in left field.
