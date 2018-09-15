White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Goes deep vs. Baltimore
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored Friday against the Orioles.
Garcia launched his 17th home run of the season in the fifth inning, giving his tam a 7-2 lead. The 27-year-old has been seeing the ball well recently, going 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over his previous 10 games. Garcia owns a .240/.279/.450 slash line through 81 contests in 2018.
