White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Grooving since return

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.

Garcia continued his hot-hitting ways, knocking his fourth homer in the last seven games and has hits in all 10 starts since being activated off the disabled list, going 16-for-46 (.348) with eight extra-base knocks. He's in the final year of his contract and represents an attractive trade piece should the White Sox decide he's not part of the future.

