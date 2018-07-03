White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Grooving since return
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Reds.
Garcia continued his hot-hitting ways, knocking his fourth homer in the last seven games and has hits in all 10 starts since being activated off the disabled list, going 16-for-46 (.348) with eight extra-base knocks. He's in the final year of his contract and represents an attractive trade piece should the White Sox decide he's not part of the future.
