White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Hamstring strain mild to moderate
Garcia's hamstring strain is mild to moderate, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Garcia's recovery timeline is unknown. He'll be ineligible to return from the disabled list before May 4. Garcia is hitting just .233/.250/.315 through his first 18 games.
