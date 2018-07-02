White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has four-hit day against Rangers

Garcia went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and three runs in a 10-5 victory for the White Sox over the Rangers on Sunday.

Garcia has been raking since he returned to the lineup from a hamstring injury, with this four-hit performance against Texas marking his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. He's also launched three homers in his last six contests. Garcia has only logged 115 at-bats this season, but his .732 OPS over that time is just about in line with his career mark of .741, making it likely he'll hover around that mark throughout the year.