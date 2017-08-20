Play

White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has two hits in return

Garcia returned to the lineup Saturday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a 17-7 loss to Texas.

Garcia, who had missed the previous two games due to a wrist injury, was back in the cleanup spot for the White Sox. The 26-year-old outfielder has battled through a number of injuries this season while maintaining strong numbers along the way.

