White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Has two hits in return
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Astros.
Garcia, who had missed the previous 12 games due to a thumb injury, returned to claim his cleanup spot in the order. Prior to the injury, Garcia had been mired in an 18-game funk in which he had just three RBI and was hitting .157 (11-for-70), putting a bit of tarnish on his breakout season. We'll be looking to see if he can get back the first-half stroke that made him an All-Star for the first time in his career.
